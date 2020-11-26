General News of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

You never launched free SHS; don't think Ghanaians are forgetful - Kabila tells Mahama

Former Acting CPP General Secretary, James Kwabena Bomfeh, also called Kabila has fired shots at former President John Dramani Mahama over his recent comments regarding the free Senior High School policy of the Akufo-Addo government.



John Mahama, who doubles as the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says his government launched the free SHS that President Nana Akufo-Addo has implemented.



“We started the programme and the NPP came and continued it. Unfortunately, the implementation has been very poor, and so it ended us in the double track. I assure you my countrymen, that within one year, I will cancel the double track,” Mr Mahama stressed at Tuobong in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region.



Mr Mahama made this comment while on a three-day campaign tour of the Region to canvass votes as the nation goes into the polls on December 7.



“All the Community Day Schools we were building, 200 of them, we are going to finish them so that all the children can get schools to attend.



“With the Community Day Schools we are building, we are going to add dormitory blocks for girls and boys so that those who don’t come from the community where the school is sited if they choose that school and they are posted there, they will be able to get a decent place to live and learn," he clarified.



In a swift reply, Kabila urged Mr. Mahama not to take Ghanaians for granted.



Kabila stated that the free SHS never commenced under the Mahama regime as he (Mahama) claims and that he only sought to bastardize the policy.



''President Mahama should remember that we're not that forgetful. He never launched free SHS in 2015. That's why he said during his rallies in 2016, he said that free SHS is 419 . . . The videos are there. They said it is not possible," he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo''.



He called on Mr. Mahama to admit President Akufo-Addo has successfully rolled out the free education policy when he and his NDC branded it as an impossible venture.



"There's no shame in that," he slammed Mahama.









