'You need to walk the talk' - John Mahama jabbed over jamboree comments

General News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

A Communications Team Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Eric Kyei Baffour, has slammed former President John Dramani Mahama for describing the last Independence Day celebration he attended as a jamboree.



He said the Former President should have given a more tangible reason for boycotting the 66th Independence Day Parade instead of calling the whole celebration a party jamboree.



The 66th Independence Day Parade was held on March 6, 2023 at the Volta Regional Youth Resource Centre at Adaklu Tsrefe, near Ho in the Volta Region.



Contingents of the security agencies and students from selected senior high schools and basic schools formed the parade.



Some political figures, traditional authorities, the security agencies, members of the diplomatic corps and others attended the programme.

The President of Guinea-Bissau and Chairman of ECOWAS, Umaru Sissoco Embalo, was the Guest of Honour at the event, which was also attended by the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and his wife, Samira Bawumia.



Although Mr John Dramani Mahama was invited, he boycotted the event because he described the one he last attended at Tamale as a party Jamboree which he said he did not want to be part of.



“I said I don’t want to be part of this party jamboree. Independence is a solemn national celebration that is celebrated at Independence Square and everybody could come. Today, they bus their supporters in, they have party flags, and they are wearing party T-Shrts, I don’t want to be part of the party jamboree,” he said.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Nana Yaw Fianko, Mr Eric Kyei Baffour asked when John Mahama refused to commemorate the day when he was President.



“He is not a serious Former President. Someone who says something and when you pass a comment about it he will come and insult you? He became a Vice President and he was lucky to become a substantive president from 2013, I want to ask if there was one single year John Mahama did not celebrate 6th March? He should just give us a break,” he said.