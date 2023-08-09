You need executing capacity around you not just visions - Kwame Pianim

General News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Renowned Economist and one of the senior members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Pianim, has stressed the importance of having a strong team with executing capacity to translate visions into tangible outcomes.



According to him, it is not enough for a leader to have just visions.



Kwame Pianim said that true progress requires not only a compelling vision but also the capability to turn these visions into reality.



“So, you need executing capacity around you not just a vision,” he said.



Drawing from his personal experiences, the economist recounted instances where the synergy between vision and execution yielded remarkable results even while he was a prisoner at the Nsawam Prisons.



“There is a vision and there is execution. Nyaho was talking about our experience in prison. When Nkrumah built Nsawam Prisons, they had a clinic there. That clinic was left dormant.



“When Nyaho was brought there, he was a medical doctor. I said to him that we are going to reactivate this clinic. He said, stop your madness, I am thinking about myself. I said to him, you can’t think about yourself, we have a lot of prisoners who don’t have access to medical attention,” he said.



Kwame Painim continued” He [reference to Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamekloe] agreed and I got the catholic sisters involved. They brought their equipment, refurbished the place, and brought us mediation. There was a young woman who was in the female prison and a nurse. We brought her and Nyaho took over and the people were there. If Nyaho wasn’t there and the lady from the female prisons was also not there, we could not have been able to do that,” he said.



On another occasion, Kwame Pianim described how they worked from the prison to supply the then Ghana Airways with poultry for export even from prison.



“At the poultry farm that we did, there were prisoners from Cote d’Ivoire who knew how to prepare chicken. So, when we grow them, they will then do it. Oven ready and Ghana Airways was exporting them, Kingsway was selling it,” he added.



To him, one of the key obstacles that hinder Ghana’s progress is the attempt to solve challenges from a distance without adequate information on the realities.



“One of the problems we have in Ghana is that we are solving our problem in the air,’ he stated.



