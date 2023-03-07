You must learn to be respectful - Kwesi Pratt scolds presidential staffer

General News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper had cause to scold a presidential staffer during a radio discussion on Peace FM.



Dennis Miracles Aboagye butt into Pratt's submission on the economy as he left the studio, leaving Pratt livid.



"What is happening today with our economy has never happened before," Pratt submitted before Aboagye butt in "it has happened before and when it did, it was far worse..." he retorted.



A ruffled Pratt put it to Aboagye that he needed to be decorous when he was in the Peace FM studio whiles warning him further that more illustrious New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts have sat in his stead and conducted themselves above board.



He, however continued with his submission as Miracles apparently had left the studio because he was done with his final submissions.



"Never in ou history have we we used 120% of total national revenue to to pay for debt servicing, debt repayment and public sector emoluments, it has never before happened," he stressed.







Watch the new episode of The Lowdown below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV here:







SARA