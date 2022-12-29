You monumental corruption, mismanagement to blame for our woes – MP to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo over the current state of economic hardship.



According to him, Ghanaians are struggling to survive in this economic crisis due to what he termed the government's blatant corruption and mismanagement of the economy.



He claimed that President Akufo-Addo's monumental corruption, combined with the massive size of the government, which he has refused to reduce, is negatively impacting the economy.



"We are where we are largely because of gross mismanagement, blatant corruption, and indeed, a disregard for laid-down laws and procedures. I mean the banking sector; how do you spend about 26 billion to solve a 12 billion Ghana cedi problem? Who does that? I mean, couldn't there have been alternative ways of dealing with this issue? Did anyone put a gun to their heads?



"Then we will talk about power outages (Dumsor). We (NDC) resolved the dumsor before we left. Your own sitting vice president said that John Mahama could not take credit for having solved a problem that he caused, and this is on paper," Mr. Apaak stated on Metro TV.



He continued: "So when we say that this government has been the most reckless, has unleashed the most painful and severe hardships, and yet is not even taking responsibility in terms of managing the government itself, the size of government, government activities, and unjustified expenditure."



The MP also questioned why the Finance Minister would propose 1.4 billion for an emergency vault in light of the current economic situation.



"Why? Such an amorphous name. Shouldn't we know every dollar, every cedi, and where it is going to go at this time? Why are you allocating 1.4 billion? To do what? Why are you still allocating money to a cathedral that has no immediate benefit to us," he said.



"If you look at areas we are calling for action, we are calling for the size of government to be reduced. There's no need to keep an Executive Director in charge of the Keta Port with a staff of 33 people who are being paid and even being offered bonuses for no work that we are seeing."