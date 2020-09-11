General News of Friday, 11 September 2020

‘You lost it, you didn’t allow the holy spirit to talk to you – Counselor to ‘killer’ pastor

Counselor Maurice Ampaw has chided US-based Ghanaian pastor, Sylvester Ofori who shot his wife, Barbara Tommey multiple times to death near her business front doors on the 4600 block of Gardens Park Boulevard Tuesday.



Mr Ampaw was of the view that, the depressed man of God was suffering from extreme provocation and the best thing he could have done was to wait on the Lord for direction instead of embarking on the murderous act.



He noted that the man of God's actions was after he realized he was losing his late wife, Barbara Tommey through divorce after spending so much on her.



“I think the pastor had a lot to deal with. I think the pastor got to a stage he lost it. He came under extreme provocation and pain. I learnt that this is the woman the pastor thought that he has done so much for and the pastor thought that he wants to live the rest of the life with. I think with the strong marital situation that he finds himself in, losing the wife and then unfortunately for him to the in-laws coming to the house to fight the man of God put the man of God in extreme provocation but for him to threaten the wife Infront of the family shows that the man of God had lost it”.



“I don’t see why a man of God should even think of threatening them to the extent that you can sit down and then sleepover. You didn’t allow the holy spirit to talk to you. At least, it could have recovered you from that extreme provocation whereby you could say that look, life is so precious, I need my wife…to be alive so that there can be reconciliation but to carry on this murderous act you can’t justify”.



27-year-old Barbara Tommey, according to the Orlando Police Department (OPD) was shot several times by her husband, Sylvester Ofori, near her business front doors on the 4600 block of Gardens Park Boulevard, some minutes to 9.00 am on Tuesday, and was pronounced dead at Orlando Regional Medical Centre shortly afterwards, the Police announced.



The deceased was an employee of Navy Federal Credit Union, in the USA.



The Ghanaian pastor, Sylvestor Ofori, 35-year-old, was arrested and taken into custody Tuesday evening. He is being held at the Orange County Jail without bond on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.



Detective Matthew Rogers stated that Barbara Tommey and Sylvester Ofori were in the middle of a divorce and she hadn’t lived at the apartment they shared for months. No records documenting their divorce could be found.



The couple were married in September 2015, according to a marriage licence.





