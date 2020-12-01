Politics of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

'You’ll still lose even with the amendment of manifesto’ - Oppong Nkrumah tells NDC

play videoInformation Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The National Democratic Congress is now crouching onto anything, including fake promise which they believe will compel Ghanaians to vote for them, this is according to the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



The Minister who claims that the opposition party’s campaign has ‘fallen into water’ has warned electorates not to fall for their desperate attempts with just a few days to the presidential and parliamentary elections.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah averred that the NDC campaign team who are currently on a mission of circulating fake news doesn’t have any plans for the country urging electorates to rather vote for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Just this morning they (NDC) have issued a statement that they are going to amend their manifesto… earlier when the NPP outdoored its manifesto, they had to postpone theirs by one more week to 7 September… so they mean to tell us that they have now realized the need to amend it?” he questioned.



He further added: “It shows you the desperation of the NDC especially in this last one week of the campaign. Their campaign has ‘fallen into water’, they know they’ll lose.”



The National Democratic Congress on Tuesday, December 1, announced that as part of their “Fa Ninyinaa Policy”, they were going to absorb fees of all first-year tertiary students in the 2020/21 academic year if they win the Presidential elections.



Mr. Oppong Nkrumah has termed this latest development, as a last-minute attempt by the NDC to gain votes after foreseeing their defeat in the upcoming elections.



“Now with 4 to 5 days to the elections, the oppositions party’s largest promise in their hope to counter our (NPP) commitment to education are now saying that they will absorb fees at tertiary level,” he added.





