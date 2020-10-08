General News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

You’ll see development when I become MP - Ofosu Kwakye to AAK constituents

Aspiring MP, Felix Ofosu Kwakye

The National Democratic Congress(NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency, Hon. Felix Ofosu Kwakye has urged the constituents to vote for him to bring about the development they’ve yearned for all this while.



He slammed the incumbent Member of Parliament, Hon. Elvis Morris Donkoh for failing to ensure development that will enhance the living condition of the people.



Speaking to the media after presenting his nomination forms at the Electoral Commission Office, the former Deputy Minister of Communications said he has numerous plans for the people of Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency in terms of Job Creation, proper education, construction of good roads, assess to potable water and many more.



He was very confident of unseating the incumbent MP come December 7 Parliamentary elections and assured to work very hard with his campaign team to bring the NDC party back to power to continue with Ghana’s developmental agenda it started before leaving power.

