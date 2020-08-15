Politics of Saturday, 15 August 2020

You'll regret if you vote for Mahama, he’s lost credibility - Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Obiri Boahen

The Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), lawyer Obiri Boahen has cautioned Ghanaians not to trust former President John Dramani Mahama because he lacks credibility.



The lawyer in an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said the former president does not have a credible record to compare to that of President Akufo-Addo.



Lawyer Boahen told the station Ghanaians would regret should they vote for the return of Mr. Mahama who he described as incompetent and corrupt.



He charged Ghanaians to compare the record of the two leaders and make a decision to vote for a more competent person.



The NPP he opined ‘’is winning the 2020 general elections’’.



He challenged the NDC to present to Ghanaians their record if they have any.



‘’The NPP is winning. We are embarking on a grass root campaign. We will win massively,’’ he added.



The president he said has maintained a stable economy, created better opportunities for Ghanaians and was hopeful they will reward him by retaining him as president.



When asked if he was satisfied with the just-ended registration exercise he said, the EC has performed creditably well.



He further commended the security forces, adding, the government should deploy more military personnel to monitor the December 7 elections.



The move he suggested will maintain law and order and help solve the issue of ballot box snatching.





