Politics of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: My News GH

You’ll never be disgraced – Chief blesses Bawumia ahead of polls

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Dindani chief, Naama Mahamadu Abdulai has is optimistic that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is an indigene of the Mamprugu Kingdom would not be disgraced as the country readies itself for the polls in a few days.



She noted that the Kingdom would never be disgraced and so, the honour of Dr Bawumia bring blessings to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the December 7 polls.



Speaking during a courtesy call on her, she prayed to the Gods of Mamprugu to continue to back him in order to bring glory and honour home as a son of the soil.



“Mamprugu will never be disgraced and can never be disgraced God will retain you in your position” she prayed



The female Chief observed that the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has brought honour to Mamprugu in the discharge of his duties as Vice President and this has enhanced the image of the Mamprugu Kingdom as a whole.



“He has enhanced the image of Mamprugu and we are proud of you as our son. If he is disgraced it is our disgrace so we would not let that be his portion”, she stressed.



The chief, however, requested the provision of more borehole pumps that will supply potable water to his people.



Meanwhile the Sakogu chief, Kosarana Azabu has appealed to authorities to construct a police station for his community to ensure continuous peace and order among the people.



The Kosarana also asked for the repair and extension of street lights that became defunct for the past four years to ward off negative acts during the night and hailed the current administration for various initiatives that have lessened the suffering of residents.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.