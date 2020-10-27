General News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

‘You’ll lose your vote if you don’t vote on December 1’ – EC to persons on special voting list

Dr Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission of Ghana

Persons who submitted their names for special voting have been encouraged to cast their votes on December 1.



According to the Electoral Commission (EC), they will not be able to do so if they miss the December 1 voting.



Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe explained that the Commission has exempted persons who submitted their names for special voting in the December polls from the main register which will be used on the voting day.



“If you submitted your name to partake in the special voting, then be prepared to vote on December 1… you can’t vote on December 7 because your name has been removed from the voting list for the main exercise…,” he said in an interview on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo hosted by Captain Smart.



According to him, the EC undertook this action as part of efforts to ensure that the voting process becomes smooth.



The EC in October asked members of the security services, Media Personnel who will work outside their jurisdiction on election day as well as election officials to submit their details to be captured for the special voting exercise.



Dr. Quaicoe also re-echoed the commission’s decision to prevent 30,000 from casting their votes.



Those disqualified by the EC would also not be allowed in subsequent registration exercise as part of the sanctions laid down by the elections management body.





