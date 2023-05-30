You'll go down in history as the worst president in the 4th Republic – Prophet Oduro descends on Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

The General Overseer of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has said that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will go down in history as the worst president, Ghana has had in the 4th Republic.



According to him, Akufo-Addo has only managed to bring untold hardship on ordinary Ghanaians since he came into office on January 7, 2017.



Speaking during a sermon at his church, Rev Oduro added that Akufo-Addo has lost his way and cannot resolve the current economic challenges in the country.



“I want to tell my president; your expertise cannot fix this. From now until 7th December 2024, Your Excellency, you would go down in history as the worst in the 4th Republic.



“It has been six and half years of pain and agony. Six and half years of bleeding and bloodshed. We need help and that help no human can give… businesses are struggling, people are suffering,” he said.



The pastor added that the only way things would get better is when Akufo-Addo repents and begs God for forgiveness.



“Returned back with a pure heart, repentant heart and he will have mercy on all of us. When the righteous rule there is peace. Return back to God, he will restore your fortunes,” he said.



Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro, Senior Pastor of The Alabaster International Ministry has this message for president Akufo-Addo and his failed government.



