‘You’ll do 10 minutes instead of 15’ – How KT Hammond ‘clashed’ with an MP as Speaker

General News of Saturday, 16 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for the Adansi-Asokwa constituency, Kobina Tahir Hammond, well known as KT Hammond, clashed with an MP when he assumed the seat as the Speaker.



During the parliamentary proceedings, one of the MPs stood up to give his submission on an issue under discussion.



He stated that he would speak for 15 minutes because he is entitled to do so as a ranking member of parliament.



In response, KT Hammond indicated that even though he is a ranking member of parliament, he would have ten minutes to make his submission.



However, when the said MP insisted on speaking for the time he was entitled to as a ranking member, the Adansi-Asokwa MP permitted him to use 13 minutes in his submission.



The exchange triggered laughter among the MPs in the chamber, who were amused by KT Hamoond’s handling of the issue.



This is what transpired in the conversation between KT Hammond and the said MP.



MP: I am a ranking member so I'm entitled to speak for 15 minutes.



KT Hammond: Ranking member, in that case you will do 10 minutes. Isn’t it?



MP: No, I want the 15 minutes.



KT Hammond: then minus 2, you can go ahead.



This development occurred after Speaker Alban Bagbin informed the House of his temporary absence since he had received visitors.



Before Hammond assumed the role, Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu, had been presiding over proceedings.



Initially, the Speaker had intended to adjourn the sitting.



However, MPs pleaded for an extension to conclude the debate on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) for the day.



In light of the absence of the regular presiding officers, KT Hammond was nominated to oversee the session.



This marks the second time an MP has assumed the Speaker's seat, following Sunyani East MP Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh's historic moment on February 16, 2024, in recent times.



