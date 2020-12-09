General News of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

You’ll die stupidly while politicians enjoy with their families – Anyidoho to rampaging youth

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, Founder of the Atta Mills Institute

Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has warned the youth to stay home and not be fooled by any politician to get on the streets to fight.



Tension seems to be on the rise in especially Ghana’s Capital town, Accra as the Electoral Commission is yet to announce the final results of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



Prior to filing this report, some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had hit the premises of the Commission to force it to declare the results.



But in a tweet, Koku Anyidoho who was an observer in the just-ended polls indicated that it will be foolish on the part of supporters to hit the street on the command of a politician whose family is at home enjoying.



He said such people who will follow the command of a politician to foment violence will die while the politician and his family continue to enjoy.



“Anyone who will be misled by a WICKED politician to hit the road and misbehave, SHALL die a stupid death while the WICKED politician & his/her family live to enjoy their loot!”





