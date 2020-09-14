Politics of Monday, 14 September 2020

You’ll be the next Vice President – Wassa Fiase Queenmother to Prof Naana Jane

Vice presidential candidate of NDC, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been endorsed by a Paramount Queenmother of the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council.



She says the running mate will be next Vice President of Ghana.



Nana Abena Kunadwoa, the Paramount Queenmother of the Wassa Fiase Tradition observed that Prof Naana Jane is a heroine and an inspiration to women in the country.



She said her participation in Ghana’s politics, which is dominated by males, is now breaking traditional barriers and misconceptions about the capabilities of women in politics.



Speaking at a meeting organised by the Western Region House of Chiefs to welcome the Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Nana Abena Kunadwoa, prayed the NDC wins so Prof Jane could actualize her political ambition.



“We love the NDC. And I know by God’s grace you will win,” she stated emphatically.



The Queen mother explained that calls for a greater stake in women’s representation in politics and leadership position is long overdue, and thus hopes that Prof. Jane will change the tides.



“It’s been long overdue getting women representation at both regional and national levels. So then, I pray that you make this happen if you are voted into office.



“Do make it a duty to work with the Queen mothers. In your address you’ve indicated that commitment to work with us, so please make that happen. We are ready,” Nana Abena Kunadwoa added.





