You’ll be sanctioned if you bus or camp delegates – NPP warns aspirants

Politics of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The New Patriotic Party has asked aspiring candidates contesting the parliamentary primaries in the constituencies with sitting MPs not to camp or bus delegates ahead of Saturday’s primaries.



Speaking to journalists at a press conference, General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong said the party will sanction aspirants who will do that.



He disclosed this on Monday, January 22, 2024, after announcing a draft of guidelines ahead of the January 27 Parliamentary primaries.



He further advised delegates to desist from displaying or using their phones to capture their ballots after voting.



“The party has formulated these rules and regulations to ensure free and fair elections and we believe that everyone should be allowed to feel free to walk to the polling centre to cast their votes. It is of this belief that we have made the statement that no one should camp delegates at any place.



“Those who take pictures of their votes, aside from nullifying your votes, it is an offence and you would be handed over to the Police.”



Meanwhile, he has also announced that the party has sent a delegation to the Manhyia Palace in response to recent alleged comments by the party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu.



