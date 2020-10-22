General News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

You’ll be rewarded for your selfless efforts – COP Tiwaa to policemen on Vanguard Operations

Deployed policemen on Vanguard Operations have been assured that their selfless efforts under challenging conditions will not go unnoted by the Ghana Police Service.



Director-General of Police Welfare, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah who gave the assurance during a day’s visit to the Headquarters of Operation Vanguard at Wawasi near Obuasi in the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region, urged them to be patient as the Police Administration will very soon reward them for their efforts.



“The Police administration is doing everything possible to ensure that the conditions of officers are improved. I will urge you to be patient as the police administration will very soon reward you for your selfless efforts”, she assured



She admonished officers to ensure that they take proper care of themselves so they do not die from some preventable deaths which mostly are lifestyle diseases like hypertension, diabetics and other communicable diseases.



The commanding officer of Operation Vanguard Taskforce Chief Superintendent of police Mr. Ohene-Boadi Bossman revealed that his command was doing everything possible to ensure that the water bodies are clean and the forest free from the activities of the illegal miners.



He, therefore, appealed to the police administration and the government to provide the Operation Vanguard with the necessary logistics such as lowbed trucks for the evacuation of excavators on site, speed boats to enable the men to fight the users of changfa machines whose activities mainly destroy and pollute the water bodies, vehicles both marked and unmarked for patrols and surveillance, night vision devices for night patrols as visibility is impaired most of the time officers embark on night patrols to check the activities of the illegal miners.





