General News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

The Electoral Commission (EC) has assured its unpaid field operatives for the 2020 polls that they will be paid by April 30, 2021.



It comes after the operatives complained in the media over the delayed payment.



In a statement Tuesday, the EC said it is working with the Finance Ministry to make the payment.



The statement expressed gratitude to the operatives for abiding by the values of the commission during the polls.