You lied to Akufo-Addo and resurrected galamsey – Abronye goes wild on former Lands Minister

General News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bono Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe, known popularly as Abronye believes that the government lost the galamsey battle in its first round when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo swapped John Peter Amewu for Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh as Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.



In a close to 15-minute rant on Wontumi FM, Abronye who chose to refer to the former minister as ‘Amewu’s successor’ accused him of lacking the balls and willingness that Amewu had.



He complained that once Asomah Cheremeh assumed responsibility as Minister, the zeal dissipated from the galamsey fight which had shown improvement under Amewu.



An angry Abronye implicated the former Lands Minister in the galamsey menace, accusing him of colluding with chiefs and other people to perpetuate the act.



He is however confident the new minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, will succeed in the fight and also offered him some tips in dealing with the illegal miners.



“The fight was going well and the River Pra, Ankobra and Densu were all getting better and Amewu was getting plaudits then the reshuffling came. From 2017 to 2018, everyone saw the improvement we made and Amewu left. I don’t know the person who replaced him but galamsey bounced back under him.



"He was doing chop chop at the ministry so the earlier gain we made eroded within one year. All concessions we suspended were renewed and new licenses were given. He went to the president to say everything was in order meanwhile he was paying lip service and pretending to fight galamsey. He lied to the President and deceived the old man meanwhile he had given concession to people.



"Small boy Abu Jinapor just came but he has disgraced you. The so-called persons whose name I don’t know failed President Akufo-Addo. Probity and accountability must start now because you were given the resources to fight the canker. We are back to square one because someone failed on the job," he stressed.



