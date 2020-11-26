Politics of Thursday, 26 November 2020

You lied; NDC has no root in Zango history – Grunzah claps back at Yuroba Chief

Alhaji Karim Guruzah, founder of King Faisal FC

The founder of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Guruzah, has shot down claims made by the reigning Chief of the Yuroba community in the Ashanti region, Alhaji Ahmed Rufai Alao, that NDC is the party for the people of Zango.



Speaking at a party rally organized by the NPP in Asawase, on Monday to host the second lady, Samira Bawumia, Alhaji Guruzah took the cheering party supporters on a trip down memory lane – to the period in history when party politics actually began in [Kumasi] Zango.



According to him, the likes of Amadu Baba, Alfa Ladan and several other respectable personalities of bygone years, who were literally pioneers of party politics in Kumasi Zango, all belonged to Islam Party.



The Islam Party later merged with other smaller parties to become United Party (UP), which fast forward grew into the present-day New Patriotic Party.



In a voice full of apparent rage, Alhaji Guruzah dismissed the Yuroba chief’s claims, calling him “a liar”, ostensibly for making a claim that would have no legs to stand on in the archives of Kumasi Zango history.



The King Faisal FC founder cautioned Alhaji Rufai Alao to desist from peddling falsehood or he will always come out to counter and expose him.



“Stop telling lies or some of us will always come out to counter and expose you, for as long as we continue to live”, Alhaji Guruzah fumed by way of caution.



BACKGROUND



On Saturday, November 21, 2020, the opposition NDC organised an event on the premises of the Kumasi Central Mosque. In attendance was the former president, John Mahama, some other bigwigs of the party as well as some invited Zango chiefs and Ulamas.



When it was his turn to address the crowd, purportedly on behalf of the Sultan of Zango and Chiefs, Alhaji Rufai Alao urged voters in Asawase to come out in their numbers on December 7 and vote massively for the NDC to get John Mahama elected back to Ghana’s presidency.



Among other issues being faced in the constituency, he cited the perennial flooding that continues to wreak havoc to residents who live close by the Aboabo drainage, popularly known in the Hausa parlance as “Palele”, and said only Mr. Mahama could help address the challenge.



The Yuroba chief went on further to say “…the NDC is the party for the people of Zango”, adding that the people “should hold on to their support of the party”, an assertion that did not go down well with a lot of people, NPP supporters more especially within Asawase.



There has since been missed reactions to his speech among residents in the Constituency. The NDC and NPP stand at opposite poles. The NDC disagrees with the NPP’s description of Alhaji Rufai Alao’s remarks as unfortunate.

