General News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: My News GH

You know you didn’t win but told your protesters you won? – Ayikoi Otoo quizzes Mahama

Ghana's High Commissioner to Canada, Nii Ayikoi Otoo

Ghana’s high commissioner to Canada, Nii Ayikoi Otoo has questioned John Dramani Mahama for lying to his followers that he won.



NDC protesters for the past weeks have been protesting on the streets for the Electoral Commission to declare John Dramani Mahama as winner of the 2020 election.



According to them, there will be no peace if their flagbearer is not declared as the President of Ghana because he won the election.



They shouted, “No Mahama, No Peace” in all their protests.



But the NDC in its petition has indicated that the party acknowledges the fact that it did not win the election but seeks a re-election because to them, no one won the 2020 election because Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did not get the needed percentage to be declared President.



Reacting to the petition, Nii Ayikoi Otoo who is a leading member of the NPP could not fathom why John Dramani Mahama and the leadership of the NDC will lie to their followers and turn around to present such a petition to the Supreme Court.



He said “Why did you tell your supporters you won the Presidential elections and not the President-elect; only to file a petition at the Supreme Court, to seek amongst others, a relief that the EC must re-run or conduct second Presidential elections, between the President and your good self because no candidate had 50 +1 Percentage of the VALID Votes cast? If you didn’t cross the 50% why did you claim victory with some supporters advocating in a reasonable manner that you should be sworn in as President come January 7, 2021”.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.