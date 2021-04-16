You are here: HomeNews2021 04 16Article 1234672

General News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: 3 News

You have rather exposed Akuapem Poloo’s son – Defense Lawyer blasts court

Akuapem Poloos’ lawyer, Andrew Vortia has angrily slammed the court for leaving the minor in question unattended for the duration that his mother would be in jail.

According to the defence lawyer, the court did not make any provision for the wellbeing of the child whiles his mother served her sentence. He expressed his worry that this action is detrimental to the child.

Lawyer Andre Vortia said that nobody knows how the child would be provided for in the absence of his mother. He further explained that the court’s silence on social welfare leaves the child exposed instead of being protected.

Akuapem Poloo was sentenced to 90 days imprisonment after she pled guilty to three charges for posting nudes of herself and her son.

