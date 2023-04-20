You have one month to correct any illegality in your meter – ECG boss warns

General News of Thursday, 20 April 2023

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Mahama, has indicated that the next major exercise, after his outfit’s revenue mobilisation drive, is clamping down on illegal connections in the country.



According to him, the company will be going from house to house and business to business to check for illegal connections and any entity found culpable will face the full rigours of the law, asaaseradio.com reports.



“Those who are involved in illegal connections, we’re giving you one month head start to correct it because I’m not charging you with bypass, I’m charging you with theft, you’ve stolen,” Samuel Mahama is quoted to have said on the Asaase Breakfast Show.



“It’s now so important that we finish the ‘Know Your Customer Drive’. We’re going to do this alongside checking for illegal connections,” he added.



The ECG boss also said that they will still be chasing households and organisations that are indebted to them even though the nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise will end on Friday, April 21, 2023.



“At the end of this exercise, we’ll re-evaluate our position. The debts that are collectable, we’re collecting them. We’ll not make anyone short-change this country,” he said.



He also disclosed that his outfit has collected more than GH¢2 billion of the GH¢5.7 billion revenue it targeted for the one-month revenue mobilisation exercise.



