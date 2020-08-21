Politics of Friday, 21 August 2020

'You have no first term infrastructural achievements' – Puis to Mahama

play videoDeputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide

Deputy Information Minister, Puis Enam Hazide, has stated that former president Mahama has nothing to brag about when it comes to infrastructure projects during his first term as head of state of the country.



According to him, in many areas of this country, data proves that the infrastructure the NPP has provided in many districts over the past three and half years surpasses what the NDC provided during their eight years in office.



Pius avers that most of the projects Mahama touted in his green book as achievements were initiated by former President Kufuor and the late Professor Mills.



“It’s been only three years since president Akufo-Addo took over and yet we’ve been able to do so much. It’s a matter of track record. The green book Mahama fondly talks about only contains achievements from Atta-Mills and Kufuor. For instance, the Wa hospital was started by Kufuor, continued by Atta-Mills and because you completed it, it’s in your green books as one of your achievements. If Mahama decides to take all that out, then we can talk about infrastructural achievements. But till then he has no first term infrastructural projects unlike Nana Addo who started most of his projects singlehandedly,” he stated.



The Deputy Information Minister was reacting to the NDC flagbearer’s claims that the NPP has touted the construction of KVIP toilets as major infrastructure achievements.



