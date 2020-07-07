General News of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: Starr FM

You have no answer to Jane Naana – Benyiwaa Doe to NPP

Former Central Regional Minister Ama Benyiwaa Doe has expressed her support for the Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang as running for former President John Mahama in the upcoming polls.



The outspoken politician has also slammed critics including the NPP who have immediately launched attacks on the track-record of the educationist saying they simply do not have a reply for her.



Former President Mahama on Monday, July 6 settled on former Education Minister Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as his running mate for the 2020 elections.



The Council of Elders and Founder of the party have approved the choice of the candidate.



Hours after the announcement, the ruling NPP described former President Mahama’s running mate as a danger to Ghana’s growth and development.



According to the party, teachers in the country suffered in the hands of the former Vice-chancellor as minister of education in erstwhile Mahama administration.



But Ama Benywaa Doe maintains that Prof. Jane has worked hard for where she is now.



She told Francis Abban o the Morning Starr “I think that despite the fact that she is not a grass-rooter, she a good material for the party and the NPP don’t have an answer, and so they go back and hit on ‘she came and cancelled allowances’ Is that all you have to say about this noblewoman?”



She went on “and so I think that she is someone who really has worked for where she is going to be put. And she has the experiences to stand and to partner his excellency john Dramani Mahama to steer this country that is almost on the ditch to safety. She is a good choice.”









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.