You have made hardship and corruption a leviathan yet talking about track records - Sinare bites back at Bawumia

Politics of Sunday, 6 August 2023

Source: JAPHET 1 Tv

The former National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Alhaji Said Sinare, has bitten back the Vice President of the Republic, mumbling that Dr.Bawumia has by his promises and policies made Ghanaians more vulnerable.



His statement follows a recent attack on the former president of the country, John Dramani Mahama by the presidential candidate hopeful of the Npp who according to reports is the head of Nana Addo Danqua's led government economic management team.



In a statement on his official Facebook page, Mr. Sinare also faulted the credibility credentials of the vice president saying if we should be talking about track records, the condition of our economy alone must inform our so-called and self-acclaimed disappointed economic messiah not to be making public appearances if indeed he has a conscience referring him to the average and Ghanaian people.



He said the accelerating inflation in the economy led by Dr. Bawumia has made it a daily struggle for Ghanaians to have a war between enough food for themselves and their families in the morning and where to sleep the night as prices of goods continue to surge.



"We have wars between what to eat in the morning and where to sleep at night due to the high level of economic hardships in the country, yet Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, whose lofty promises and policies are leaving us far more vulnerable than when they came into government, a government that defrauded Ghanaians to the point that the so-called corruption they thought would be fought by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his NPP has become a leviathan for every member in the Nana Addo-led NPP government, is sadly and shamelessly going around attacking former President Mahama, whose dollar to cedi rate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cannot arrest if given 100 years in office," he said.



He said "disappointed and frustrated" Dr. Bawumia is on attention seeking spree by using Mr. Mahama as a point of contact.



"Fellow Ghanaians, Our country has clearly turned into a tale of two cities in nearly every aspect of our economy and according to all metrics," he noted.