You have brought dignity, respect and prestige to Vice Presidency - Lawra Naa to Bawumia

General News of Sunday, 16 October 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Overlord of Lawra Traditional Area, The Paramount Chief of the Lawra Traditional Area, Naa Puowele Karbo IV, has lauded the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for his hard work and the reverence he has brought to the high office he holds through his conduct.



Welcoming Dr Bawumia to his Palace in Lawra during the week, the respected traditional ruler, who is also the Vice President of the National House of Chiefs, said he has been watching the Vice President from afar with admiration, and commended him for his work.



"The Royal Family and people of Lawra have been following your performance at the of Office of Vice President of Ghana with great interest and admiration," the Lawra Naa told the Vice President.



He continued: "Since assuming this high Office of Vice President, you have brought dignity, respect and prestige to that Office. Your competence, effectiveness, hard work and dedication to the duties and responsibilities of that office is widely acclaimed locally and internationally. In particular, you have shown by your conduct, demeanour and steadfast support to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana, that a Vice President can work harmoniously work with a sitting President and enable him to achieve their common vision," he added.



The Lawra Naa also commended Dr Bawumia for his relentless effort at galvanising the youth through his hard work, and hope that his hard work would be "rewarded with the appropriate price of leadership" at the appropriate time.