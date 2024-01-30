You have been poorly informed - Ashanti Regional Minister tells Mahama

Politics of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah, has hit back at the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Former President John Dramani Mahama, accusing him of living in a fool's paradise for patting himself on the back over completion of developmental projects in the region by his administration.



According to Hon Simon Osei, the former President has been largely misinformed about projects in the Ashanti Region he (Mahama) believes to have completed.



"Indeed, most of these projects the former president claimed to have undertaken n the Ashanti region were not fully completed," he added.



With particular reference to the Kejetia Market, Hon Simon Osei asserted that the project was completed in 2019 under the NPP government.



He was speaking to Kwame Nkrumah Tikesie on Okayfm's ‘Ade Akyi Abia’ on morning show.



".....even with the Kumasi airport, the project was started by the NPP government at the time when Mad. Cecelia Dapaah was the Sector Minister for Aviation.... His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, His Royal Majesty, Otumfour Osei-Tutu II, and the sector minister did the sod- cutting for the construction of the Kumasi Airport’’.



‘’Former President Mahama spent over $20 million just for the construction of a runway,’’ he added.



The Ashanti Regional Minister reiterated the NPP government’s quest to make the living conditions of Ghanaians better. He noted that, the NPP government has been able to complete some hospitals across the country.



