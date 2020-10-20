General News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

'You have a dignified running mate' – WR House of Chiefs president to Mahama

Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II (L) with former President John Mahama (R)

The President of the Western Region House of Chiefs, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, who is also the Omanhene of the Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, has described the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) vice-presidential candidate as a very dignified personality.



Nana Okuamoah Sekyim II said Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has always been dignified in her utterances and demeanor, commending her for the polished manner she engages in politics.



Speaking during a courtesy call by the NDC’s presidential candidate, Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Wassa Amenfi Omanhene said: "Your running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang paid us a courtesy call”.



“Her demeanor and how she goes about her tour and speech pleases us."



He thanked the former President for congratulating him on his recent election as President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs.



According to the chief, the December elections will be based on the records of the contesting political parties, adding that Ghanaians would speak with their thumbs based on the records.





