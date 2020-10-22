General News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: GNA

'You have a better place in the People’s Manifesto' – Opoku-Agyeman tells youth

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, NDC’s Running mate for the 2020 elections, says the welfare of the youth and the aged is central to the party’s People manifesto.



She said the policies and programmes in the NDC’s manifesto are geared towards equipping the youth with the requisite technical and vocational training skills to enable them to create employment and improve on their living conditions.



Addressing party supporters in the Obuasi West constituency, as part of her six-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, Prof. Opoku-Agyeman said the next NDC government would work to transform the country for the benefit of all.



She pointed out that politics was about developing policies and programmes that would help improve the socio-economic lives of the people and advised against the politics of insults, which could create violence in the country.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang appealed to the electorates to vote for the NDC to come back to power to continue with its good policies outlined in the people's manifesto to transform their lives.



Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the NDC, said the next NDC government would establish a Minerals Board to regulate and supervise the proper operations of small scale mining activities for the benefit of the society.



“The NDC party will support the small scale mining to make the youth have interest in the business to improve their lot and their family,” adding that, the NDC government would arrange to secure a concession for small scale miners to ensure smooth operations.



Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said the NDC had done more development projects in the Ashanti Region than the NPP and threw a challenge to the NPP to engage in political debate to find out who had indeed done more for the people of Ashanti.





