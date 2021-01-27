General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

You fought for women’s right – Konadu’s tribute to Rawlings

The late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings and wife, Konadu Agyeman Rawlings

Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings has eulogized her late husband and former President Jerry John Rawlings.



She said Mr Rawlings supported the brawl for women’s right in the country when he was the head of state and even after leaving office.



Mrs Konadu Agyemang Rawlings said these in a tribute read in her behalf by one of her daughters, Princess Amina Agyemang Rawlings at the final funeral ceremony at the Black Stars Square on Wednesday, January 27.



“With your help and support we were able to fight for the rights of women a reality,” Amina said on her behalf.



The biography of the late Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings which was read by one Eric Gbeho during the final funeral ceremony at the Black Stars Square in Accra revealed that the late former President worked to bring governance close to the people.



The biography further said Mr Rawlings encouraged citizens to participate in the local governance.



“Jerry Rawlings brought governance to the people,” Gbeho said, among other things.



He added “He encouraged citizens to participate in local governance.



The final funeral ceremony was attended by several dignitaries.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo paid his last respect to the late former Ghanaian leader.



Today, Wednesday, January 27 marks the final for the ceremony of the late former Ghanaian leader.



The 4-day funeral ceremony started Sunday, January 24 which a requiem mass service held for him.



Scores of dignitaries including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Former Presidents John Dramani Mahama and John Agyekum Kufuor all filed past the body which was laid in state at the Accra International Conference on Monday and Tuesday.



