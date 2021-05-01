You encroached on state property – Ministry of Lands to aggrieved East Legon residents

General News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has issued a sharp response to a press statement by some disgruntled residents at Mpenhuasem at East Legon in Accra, disclosing that the portion of land which they claim to be theirs is a property of the state.



The residents, in an earlier statement alleged among other things that a man by name Clement Gyato who claimed to be acting on the authority of the Lands and National Security Ministers had demolished their properties.



But in a press release copied to GhanaWeb, the Ministry of Lands was emphatic in its position that the said piece of land belongs to the state.



“For the avoidance of doubt however, the land in contention, measuring an approximate area of 132 acres is a state land acquired by executive instrument 16 (2009) as site for Accra Training College.”



It disclosed further that the land in question has not been handed to any entity and cautioned the public against trespassing on the state land.



"The Ministry of Lands & Natural Resources reiterates that the exercise involved the clearing of fence walls used as a means of securing parcels of land by the encroachers. It is also important to state that the subject land has not been released by government to any entity.



"The Ministry of Lands & Natural Resources wishes to sound a note of caution to the public to desist from any unlawful appropriation of state lands."



The Ministry confirmed granting authorization to the aforementioned man to undertake the demolition exercise, stating that the move was aimed at preventing ‘further encroachment”.



“Over time, the land had suffered encroachment presumably from members of the group earlier mentioned. The exercise conducted therefore on 26th april 2021 was primarily to halt further encroachment”.



“For the information of the general public article 257 (1) states that “all public lands in Ghana shall be vested in the president on behalf of, and in trust for, the people of Ghana. The Lands Commission has been mandated to manage all public lands.”



