'You don't vote for me' comment: NDC's Edudzi blasts Adom-Otchere over dressing down

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, head of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legal team has blasted host of Good Evening Ghana programme on Metro TV, Paul Adom-Otchere.



Edudzi was a main subject on Adom-Otchere's programme of October 17, specifically on the issue of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's 'controversial' comments to flood victims in the Volta Region.



Adom-Otchere played Edudzi's comments on Good Morning Ghana in which he described Akufo-Addo's comments as "what nonsense!" within the context of the president talking politics and votes whiles visiting distressed citizens.



The TV host, however, submitted that the president's comments had been taken out of context or truncated to fit a certain narrative and to warrant false outrage citing the ambience in which the president spoke and the full thrust of his comments.



Adom-Otchere will go on to describe Edudzi as arrogant repeatedly and accuse him of having accepted a title of 'incoming Attorney General' with the hope that the NDC will win the 2024 elections.



Responding to Adom-Otchere's attacks, Edudzi issued a Facebook post in which he said he stood by the critique of Akufo-Addo.



He wrote: "Paul Adom-otchere says I have touched his god and breadwinner. Ass kisser, goodnight. The statement by Mr Akufo Addo is absolutely nonsense."







What did Akufo-Addo say:



I need everybody here (to understand) and I hope you take the message all across… that when these things happen and the government acts, politics does not come into the matter at all.



When I took the oath of office as president, I took the oath of office as president for every single individual in Ghana, of all the people in Ghana, all districts.



And whether they voted for me or not, once I have taken the oath of office, I am the president of all the people.



So Togbe, I want the people here, beginning with you and the elders to understand that when something like this happens and the government acts, government is acting for Ghanaians, all Ghanaians.



I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and suffering. And it is my responsibility to try and help.



Because if it is the question of counting who votes for me and who doesn’t vote for me? I shouldn’t be here because you don’t vote for me. But that is not my concern. And in any event, one day you would vote for me and my party.



So Togbe, I came here this afternoon to express my sympathies and to commiserate with all the people in the Mepe area. I chose Mepe because this is the area that has been most affected.



Watch a video of the president's full remarks below (from 48:00):







