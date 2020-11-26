Politics of Thursday, 26 November 2020

You don’t impregnate a lady for another man to bear the responsibility - Gary Nimako fires Mahama

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Gary Nimako Marfo has shot down Mahama’s campaign about the free Senior High School Policy of the NPP government.



According to him, it is very unstatesman for the former President to lie that he introduced the free Senior High School policy.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that it is a blatant falsehood for former President Mahama to say that he introduced the free SHS policy which is being implemented by the NPP government.



"How can you claim ownership of a policy that you vigorously campaigned against during the 2016 electioneering campaign. You never believed in the policy but now that you want to come to power, you are using every foul means to deceive Ghanaians," he said.



According to him the free SHS policy has been accepted by Ghanaians, and they will vote for the NPP government for its continuation.



"You don’t impregnate a lady for another man to bear the responsibility. The NPP has handled the free SHS policy better and I believe that they can do it when given the chance again by Ghanaians," he added.



Lawyer Gary Nimako Marfo who sounded very prophetic is very optimistic that the NPP government led by its leader Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will win the December 7 polls again.



He said Ghanaians have made up their minds already and it is Nana Addo who is winning the December 7 elections.



