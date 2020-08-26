General News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

You don't have to visit me only when you are in government - Otumfuo tells NDC delegation

Former President John Dramani Mahama

An NDC delegation to the Manhyia Palace, led by former President John Mahama was told of how they have abandoned the Palace since the party was voted out of office in 2016.



The delegation was at the Palace to introduce Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, running mate to John Mahama for the 2020 elections.



But the Asantehene himself, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, minced no words in telling the former President and his delegation how their frequent visits to the Palace when they were in power ceased after they were voted out of office.



"Today I have seen all my grandchildren that I haven't seen in a while," the Asantehene said.



"You have brought all of them here today to come and see me. But you don't have to only visit me when you are in government. You also have to visit me when you are out of government."



After the running mate was introduced, the Asantehene advised the NDC flagbearer, former President Mahama to assess why he was voted out of office by Ghanaians and tell Ghanaians the lessons he has learnt.



"Tell Ghanaians the wrongs of the past and how you will correct those wrongs," the Asantehene told the former President.



He also called for an issue-based campaign to enable Ghanaians to make an inform decision come December.

