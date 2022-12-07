You don't fast to improve the cedi when we continue to import ‘second-hand undies, bras’ – KSM

General News of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Veteran journalist, Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM), has berated Ghanaians who have been calling for prayers and fasting to get the country out of the current economic crisis.



According to him, God does not control everything and has given human beings free will to take decisions that have consequences.



Speaking in a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, KSM suggested that Ghana is in a bad place economically because of the bad decision its leaders continue to take and no amount of prayer and fasting can get the country out of the current hardships.



“When I hear people say ‘let us go for a 21 days fast for Ghana’, I think, are you serious? You don’t fast to improve the value of the cedi. You don’t pray for that.



“Do the things that are needful. Sow the right seed and you will reap the right fruit. You import everything including second-hand undies and second-hand bras (and) you want your dollar (currency) to rise.



“These are common sense things that we refuse to understand. I say God is working overtime in Ghana. God is tired (Nyame abre)… All you prophets and men of God go and ask God whether he is not tired of Ghana,” he said.



