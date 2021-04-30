You do not benefit from tax exemptions – Ayorkor Botchwey to Honorary Consuls

General News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has said calls by some members of the Honorary Consular Corps in Ghana for tax exemptions are misplaced.



Her statement follows some tax exemption requests addressed to her office by some Honorary Consuls in the country.



The foreign minister made this statement when representatives of the honorary consular corps in Ghana paid a courtesy call on her.



According to Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, they are only entitled to privileges and immunities stated in the Vienna Convention on Consular relations.



“I draw your attention to some tax exemption requests sometimes received from Honorary Consular Corps. The only privileges and immunities stated in the Vienna Convention on Consular relations can be extended. Honorary Consuls do not benefit from tax exemptions.



I assure you of the Ministry’s preparedness and commitment to extend to them all privileges and immunities due you as clearly stated in the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations 1963 and also support your work in promoting strong economic ties between Ghana and their sending states,” she said.



The Dean of the Honorary Consular Corps in Ghana, the Honorary Consul of Belgium together with three Honorary Consuls on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, paid a courtesy call on Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.



Currently, there are forty Honorary Consuls in Ghana operating from various parts of the country.



At the meeting, Madame Ayorkor Botchwey expressed her admiration for their efforts in strengthening further the relations between their sending states, which do not have full Diplomatic Missions in Ghana and the country.



The Foreign Affairs Minister referred to a Stakeholder meeting in November 2020 between officials of the Ministry, the Police, DVLA etc. to deliberate on appropriate vehicle registration number plates and other privileges for the Honorary Consular Corps.



“A White Background with Black Letters number plate would be issued to Honorary Consular Corps and the members must submit a request for the re-registration through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to the Drivers and Vehicle License Authority (DVLA).”