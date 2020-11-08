General News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

You did your best, concede defeat – Franklin Cudjoe to Trump

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has asked US president Donald Trump to accept defeat after he lost the elections to Joe Biden.



In the view of the IMANI president, Mr Trump did his best when in office but suffered the defeat due to his involvement in unnecessary squabbles.



In a statement, Mr Cudjoe said “Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. is America’s new President. All hail him."



“He will be different from Trump, but 47 years as before-leviathan. Bye bye Trump. You forced the world to take responsibility for its actions."



“You fell on that same principle ONLY because you over played your hand in endless pies and unnecessary squabbles when you could have been strategic. You are a good sales man nonetheless. You achieved impressive economic growth for America pre-China virus and would have been the best mind to bring back the economy in record time. Call Biden to concede."



“Go home. Travel, write a book and still tweet- the tweets will be your checks on excessive corruption with career politicians and their cronies in academia, media and business back in power.”



President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated US president-elect Joe Biden.



Mr Biden has won the race to become the next US president after defeating Donald Trump in a fiercely contested election.



President Akufo-Addo in his congratulatory on Saturday November 7 message said he believes that over the course of his presidency, the relations between Ghana and the United States of America will continue to grow from strength to strength.



“On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend my warmest congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States of America, Vice President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr, on his decisive victory in the elections of 3rd November 2020. I also congratulate Senator Kamala Harris on becoming the first woman Vice President-Elect of the United States.



“It is my sincere hope that President-Elect Biden’s tenure of office will be marked by the delivery of unity, security, progress and prosperity to all Americans."



“I am hopeful that, over the course of his presidency, relations between Ghana and the United States of America will continue to grow from strength to strength, relations which have, over the years, been based on a shared agenda of freedom, development, progress and prosperity."



“Warm congratulations, once again, to President-Elect Joe Biden, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, and the people of the United States of America. God bless the American people, and best wishes for their country’s continued success,” Mr Akufo-Addo said.



