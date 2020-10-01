General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

You dare not call Mahama incompetent – Ofosu Ampofo warns Bawumia

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is National Chairman of the opposition NDC

The National Chairman of the opposition NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo says Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has no moral authority to describe the party’s Flagbearer John Mahama as incompetent as he always does.



According to him, Dr. Bawumia has no audacity to question former President Mahama’s competence when the ruling NPP has poorly performed since assuming power especially with regards to the poor management of the economy which has left Ghanaians in economic hardship.



“Why should Dr. Bawumia continue to refer to ex-President Mahama as incompetent when the ruling NPP government has woefully failed Ghanaians. Ghanaians have now compared the two major political parties and now know that Dr. Bawumia and his boss President Akufo Addo are the incompetent ones. Bawumia told Ghanaians that he’s arrested the Cedi and handed the keys to the IGP, yet we’re all witnesses to how the Cedi has performed under his watch as the Head of Ghana’s Economic Management team,” he said.



Addressing a gathering at Enyan Maim in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency, Mr Ofosu Ampofo stated that what the NPP government knows to do best is to collapse businesses as has been witnessed during their tenure.



“Most of the Ghanaian banks and savings and loan companies which were providing job opportunities for our youth have been collapsed by the NPP government, leaving a huge number of people unemployed. We cannot entrust Ghana into the hands of the NPP for another four years. I urge you all to massively vote against NPP come December 7 elections and usher in the NDC to put Ghana back on the right track.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.