General News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: My News GH

You control Akufo-Addo, cabinet; driving Ghana into Satanic abyss – Zita fires Gabby

Gabby Otchere-Darko has been accused of controlling the media

Former Tourism Minister under Mill’s administration Sabah Zita Benson formerly known as Zita Okaikoi is of the opinion that persons like influential New Patriotic Party(NPP) member Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko are the warmongers of the country.



She accused him of controlling the President and his cabinet and yet he is not answerable to any Ghanaian because he hasn’t sworn any oath of office.



“This man is the one driving Ghana into Satan’s dark abyss. He sits on Twitter and posts, the next minute appointees who owe Ghanaians a duty to protect our constitution will be jumping all over the place doing exactly what he posted on Twitter. He controls the president and the all his cabinet, yet he is not answerable to any Ghanaian because he hasn’t sworn any oath of office”, she wrote on social media in reaction to post by the private legal practitioner about an application filed by the Attorney General invoking the supervisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.



Mr. Otchere-Darko had tweeted” AG has filed an application to invoke the supervisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court for an order directed at the High Court, Ho, for the Supreme Court to quash the orders of the High Court, Ho, given 23rd Dec, placing an injunction against the Hohoe MR-elect being sworn in”



This was after the Attorney General Gloria Akuffo filed a countersuit at the Supreme court to challenge the decision of the Ho High Court on December 23, 2020 by Justice George Buadi to grant an interim injunction restraining the Electoral Commission from gazetting the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) John Peter Amewu as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe.



“The proceedings of the court below and the orders emanating therefrom dated 23rd December 2020 were void as same were in violation of article 99 of the Constitution,” The AG said in its Supreme Court petition.



According to the state represented by the AG, the injunction from the court “constituted a patent error” because it did not have the capacity to hear the case.



“The High Court has no jurisdiction under article 33 of the Constitution to entertain a matter in the nature of a parliamentary election petition and to grant any reliefs(s) interim, interlocutory or final, available in a parliamentary election commended under article 99 and section 16 of the Representation of the People’s Law, 1992 (PNDC 284).” AG argued.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.