You condone GRA boss’ ‘illegality’ and replace him with another illegality - Atik ‘bites’ Akufo-Addo

Atik Mohammed has scolded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his dismissal of the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



The former PNC General Secretary wondered why the president failed to stop the GRA boss, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah from continuing service and enjoying the benefits thereof, knowing very well the latter had overstayed his retirement.



He noted that Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, up until this Wednesday, March 27, was at post serving in his capacity as Head of GRA for over 2 years, despite reaching his retirement age of 60 years.



To Atik, the Commissioner-General committed an illegality which the president chose to condone.



He disclosed that though Ghana’s constitution permits the President to award a contract to a retiree to extend his/her service, in Rev. Owusu-Amoah’s case, he wasn’t issued a contract; hence his continual stay in office constituted an illegality and wondered why President Akufo-Addo, a lawyer of good standing, would “undermine the rule of law.”



“You should be influenced or guided by the law in whatever you do but the president sat unconcerned for 28 months and the man also remained in office while knowing that he had overstayed his retirement. Instead, he refuses to go home despite not being given a contract. He remained in office, drawing salary, making commitments on behalf of GRA. This is unacceptable. And these are the cases that the CHRAJ and other allied agencies should be interested in.”



“On what basis did he continue to draw salaries and allowances and all the benefits that came with the office?”, he fumed.



Atik stressed; “the President in particular cannot tell me he’s unaware the Commissioner-General remained at post without contract.”