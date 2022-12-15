You celebrate June 4th and 31st December yet call yourselves democrats - Kabila blasts NDC

General News of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

James Kwabena Bomfeh has taken a swipe at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some values the party upholds.



The former CPP General Secretary, popularly called 'Kabila', slammed the NDC for their continued celebration of June 4 and 31st of December revolutions.



Last year, the NDC commemorated their 40th anniversary of 31st December revolution and in attendance were leading members of the party, supporters and cadres from the June 4 and 31st December revolutions.



Former President John Dramani Mahama, the National Chairman, General Secretary, the 2020 NDC Running Mate Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang were among the personalities present at the event.



Speaking to host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" Wednesday morning, Kabila wondered why the National Democratic Congress brand themselves as democrats but continue to celebrate these days which he noted were founded on criminality.



Criticizing the party, he stated; "Till date, they celebrate June 4 and 31st December. How? Democrats? Supreme Court of this country, in 1994, the NPP vrs Attorney General in the 31st December case declared that 24th February, 1966, 12th January, 1972, 31st December, 1981 are all a disgrace to Ghana. They shouldn't have happened . . . yet we have people who claim to accept rule of law, constitutionalism but they say we want to honor that day; described aptly by the Supreme Court of this country that they are days constituting criminality in our country."



Mr. Kwabena Bomfeh proverbially advised the NDC to desist from acknowledging these historic events saying "cows are trapped by their horns, men by their words".



