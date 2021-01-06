General News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: GNA

You cannot seek election petition reliefs in a human rights’ action - Deputy AG

Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame

Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame, a deputy Attorney General says one cannot seek election petition reliefs in a human rights’ action.



Speaking to the media after the Supreme Court had quashed an injunction against John Peter Amewu, Member of Parliament Elect for Hohoe, Mr. Dame said it is unjustified to have commenced an election petition and characterized same as a human rights issue.



“We are very grateful to the court. We are happy that justice has been served. From the onset, our contention was that the action filed at the High Court was incompetent and totally out of order.”





“Once you have been sued in a matter u reserve the right to take any action available to you according to law hence our decision to file the action at the Supreme Court to quash the Ho High Court decision on December 23, 2020 in accordance with law,” he added.



On Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) being placed under Buem, Mr. Dame noted that the people of SALL are not part of Hohoe.



He said the Electoral Commission should take steps to organize election again at Buem, noting that the High Court could take care of that issue as certain people had already taken legal action in that respect.

