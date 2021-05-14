‘You cannot dishonour our gods’ - Ga Dangme State cautions public

Religion of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Atinka Online

The Ga Dangme state has cautioned the general public to desist from bringing into disrepute the gods of the Ga Dangme state.



This caution comes after the Ga Dangme state fined one Evangelist Prince Adu Asare, a Radio presenter and owners of No.1 FM for passing reproachful comments against the people of Teshie and Nungua.



The Evangelist also alleged that the people of Nungua and Teshie are plagued with witchcraft and that their deity, Ogbee Sango in the Sangoo lagoon is responsible for illness, misfortunes and witchcraft in the lives of all those who cross it.



After the statement went viral, the Ga Dangme state who were not pleased with the comments, have imposed a GH¢100,000 fine on the evangelist.



Five whites cows, seven each of sheep and goats, 25 whites fowl, knives(7), and seven full pieces of white, black, and red calico each have also been requested



They are also to bring seven boxes each of schnapps, castle bridge, cloth Holland, as well as seven crates of white eggs and red eggs.



The items, according to the Ga Dangme state, are to pacify the gods.



Speaking to the issue with Kaakyire Ofori Ayim on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Tema Asumankwahene, Nii Agbo Commey, noted that the development should serve as a deterrent to persons who feel they can dishonour the gods of the Ga Dangme state and go scot-free.



He explained that there are traditions and customs in every town and that it is highly unacceptable for persons to disregard the traditions and customs of the community one finds him or herself.



“Although we know all that he said are lies. The items requested are to pacify the aggrieved gods of the Ga Dangme State. This should tell everyone that traditions and customs should be respected,” he added.



Tema Asumankwahene, Nii Agbo Commey, has asked the general public to exercise decorum in their speech.