Religion of Monday, 17 July 2023

Source: GNA

You cannot be Christian and engage in ungodly acts – Agyinasare

The Archbishop Charles Agyinasare of the Perez Chapel International has cautioned Christians against engaging in idolatry.

He said one could not proclaim to be a Christian and still be engaging in idol worship.

The Archbishop gave the caution during a Sunday Service sermon at the Perez Chapel International, Dzorwulu.

He preached on the topic: “Powers from the Other Side,” which constituted part of his July monthly-themed sermon: “Who rules the Cosmic World”.

He explained idolatry or idol worship as an act of worshiping and giving reverence to objects believed to have spiritual powers.

The Archbishop said Christians should not fall for the pressures from family and society to engage in ungodly acts.

He said often, some Christians were lured into idol worship through deception and spiritual experience.

He added that some also tended to fall into idolatry due to perceived disappointment and impatience.

“Some Christians often feel God has disappointed them or God’s judgment is not swift so, they tend to try somewhere else for swift intervention,” he said.

The Archbishop admonished Christians against putting on amulets and talisman perceived to have spiritual powers.

He said those ornaments were a point of contact for the “devil” to harass them and their families.

