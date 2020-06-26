Politics of Friday, 26 June 2020

You can’t use your Accra popularity to snatch AAK seat - MP aspirant tells Felix Ofosu Kwakye

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Abura Asebu Kwamankese(AAK) constituency, Mr. Elvis Morris Donkoh has accused the parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Mr. Felix Ofosu Kwakye of being an alien who is not known in the Constituency.



He therefore reminded him of the fact that he is only known in Accra hence he cannot use his radio popularity to snatch Abura Asebu Kwamankese seat from the party.



“When it comes to popularity my NDC opponent is popular only in Accra and on radio but nobody knows him in AAK as an indigene because he has never lived in this constituency” he added.



Mr. Morris Donkoh observed that Ofosu Kwakye is just an opportunist who thinks that the AAK seat which was an NDC seat can easily be reverted to the umbrella family.



During an interaction with the media shortly after he was declared winner during last Saturday’s parliamentary primaries where he had 475 votes against his contender, Mr. Etudur Kobina Nyanteh who managed to get 220, he promised to do everything possible to bring on board his contender and supporters to help the party retain the seat in the upcoming general elections.



He said he has done tremendous work in all the 265 communities within the constituency to pave way for the party to win more presidential and parliamentary votes in order to show its superiority over the NDC





