You can't tell us what to do - TV3's Alfred Ocansey 'spanks' NPP's Richard Ahiagbah on live TV

General News of Sunday, 17 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An attempt by the Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbah to get private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu kicked off TV3’s 'The Keypoints’ program failed as the host of the show, Alfred Ocansey hit back at him.



Richard Ahiagbah who was a guest on the Saturday, September 16, 2023 edition of the show was least impressed by some assertions made by Martin Kpebu.



Martin Kpebu in his usual fiery manner, alleged corruption against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and some leading members of the government.



Ahiagbah was unhappy and made efforts to draw the attention of the host to what he perceived to be the penchant for Martin Kpebu to abuse the president and members of the government verbally.



He forcefully made the point that it has become necessary for TV3 to make a decision on Martin Kpebu as his conduct is not something the NPP will continue to tolerate.



“My senior brother, Martin Kpebu, I think TV3 and Media General... I’m the Director of Communication of the New Patriotic Party. As the party of the president, I believe I reserve the right to talk about this"



“I think that Media General will have to exercise some responsibility to its viewers and listeners and take a decision on Martin Kpebu’s continued presence on the show and his propensity to insult the president and government at will. It is completely unacceptable!. I think we need to have a decision from Media General on this matter,” Ahiagbah suggested.



But in a quick response, Alfred Ocansey, the host of the show reminded Richard Ahiagbah of his position as a politician and that he has no right to determine how the show is impaneled.



He insisted that the producers of the show and workers of TV3 reserve the sole right to decide who appears on the show and will not allow politicians to influence their choice of panel.



Ocansey maintained that whenever it has become necessary to rein in Martin Kpebu, he has done that hence he considers the comment by Richard Ahiagbah to be moot and without any substance.



"For us here, we exercise that editorial right to decide on who comes on this platform or otherwise. It is that editorial right that we consistently exercise in bringing Martin Kpebu on this platform. For us as a political party, you cannot dictate or decide who comes on this platform and what the person says," Alfred Ocansey maintained.



Watch the exchange from the 44th minute:







KPE/MA



