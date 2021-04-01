You can't stop charcoal burning, logging - Busunu Man tells Savannah Regional Minister

Regional News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Nkilgi FM

A 46-year-old young man from Bidima, a village near Busunu in the Savannah Region called Mr Nyadia Gblo Seidu has appealed to the Savannah Regional Minister Mr Saeed Muhazu Jibril to find something better doing than fighting charcoal burning and logging in the area since there is no way he can ever stop them from that business as long as Fulani herdsmen are in area.



Mr Seidu said the best way the minister could have tackled the menace is to first flush out all Fulani herdsmen in the Busunu area and the entire region since farming has become a thing of the past because the animals of the Fulani destroy their farms on daily basis, pushing almost all the farmers into charcoal burning and logging.



The man from Bidima said it never makes sense in trying to kick the youth of the area out of their business which will end up pushing most of them into stealing.



He added that cattle destroys farms but can never destroy charcoal and logs of wood hence their reason for abandoning farming and going into the business of destroying the forests in the region.



He further alleged that the traditional authorities in the region always goes to support the Fulanis when brought before them anytime there is an issue of farm destruction and so farming has become a risky venture.



A furious Mr Nyadia who vented his frustration exclusively to Zion Abdul-Rauf of Bole based Nkilgi FM when the Savannah Regional Minister paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Busunu traditional area, Busunuwura Monasa Jonokpowu on 30th March, 2021 to inform him of the decision of the Regional Security Council headed by him to end charcoal burning and rosewood logging in the region.



Mr Seidu Nyadia further made an appeal to the minister to rethink about his decision since serious hunger will befall Gonjaland if he succeeds in stopping the business of charcoal burning and logging.



Meanwhile Overlord of the Gonja traditional area Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I), the Wasipewura and the Busunuwura have endorsed the decision of the minister to end the menace of charcoal burning and logging in Gonjaland in order to stop protect the environment.



