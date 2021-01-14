General News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

You can’t resign when your tenure has ended - MP reacts to Osafo-Maafo resignation

Member of Parliament for Kpando Della Sowah

Member of Parliament for Kpando Della Sowah has questioned the resignation of Yaw Osafo-Maafo who served as senior Minister under Akufo-Addo’s first government.



According to her, Akufo-Addo’s tenure ended with that of his Ministers on January 6, therefore there are currently no ministers in the country until new appointments are made.



She adds that Yaw Osafo-Maafo’s position as Senior Minister is of no existence thus questioned the basis on which he resigned.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, she said “the mandate of the Akufo-Addo government expired on January 6 and it ended with all the ministers working on that particular regime. So no one can continue in that position as in effect your position is nonexistent. So the resignation of Osafo-Maafo is of no effect. Osafo-Maafo is a former Senior Minister so what did he resign from?”



Senior Minister in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first term, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has reportedly served notice of his decision to resign from the position and government entirely.



Asaase.com reports that the experienced politician has informed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of his decision to step down from his role.



His reported exit follows calls for him to be excluded from President Akufo-Addo’s second term.



Under his tutelage, the National Public Sector Reform Strategy (NPSRS), which is to be implemented between 2018-2023 was prepared.



His office also was instrumental in the implementation of the government’s Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.



He was, however, involved in a series of controversies, most notably the $1million Kroll and Associates deal.



This deal which was brought to light by the Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo is believed to be one of the reasons Domelevo was forced to go on leave.