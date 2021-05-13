‘You can’t leave Australia with your two left legs and dictate to us’ – Sam George chides Australian Ambassador

General News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Nartey George, the Ningo-Prampram MP, has sent out a strong warning to the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana to behave like a diplomat and not dictate to Ghanaians how they should behave towards homosexuals.



According to him, when Gregory Andrews came to Ghana as an Ambassador, he signed a letter of credence which indicates that he should respect the laws of Ghana and these laws that he vowed to respect, “do not allow you to do homosexuality”.



“Then you, with your two left legs, you leave Australia and come to Ghana to come and redeem your image...as somebody who doesn’t know his identity, [he] has come to Ghana here and try and reinvent himself and then wants to now come and dictate to us that we must legalize supi supi,” he said on Starr Chat.



Sam George who was upset had to insult the High Commissioner with the ‘F’ word in Ga and vowed to beat him up, “if he decides not to behave like a diplomat.



He asked the High Commissioner if he can go to Saudi Arabia and tell the crown prince that “because he is an Australian aborigine [so they should legalize homosexuality]”.



“Look at Asantehene, Ya Na, Ga Mantse, Okyenhene and tell us that our culture is not correct and because our culture is not correct, he will come and teach us what our culture is and that we should allow our children to start doing supi supi,” Sam George observed.



When prompted by the host Nana Aba Anamoah that Australian High Commissioner did not say that, Nartey George said, Gregory Andrews before Parliament went on recess called on the Speaker of Parliament, “and try to lobby the Speaker for it and he’s been all over the place trying to say that it’s a human right issue, it’s not a human right issue”.



Sam George advised the LGBTQ+ community to continue practising their act in their closet and not to lure and cry for human rights because it is disgusting.